Derik Queen showed off his solid on-court chemistry with Zion Williamson during the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Queen is making strides in his rookie campaign while Williamson is progressing through the seventh season of his career. They are developing a solid connection as they have been a bright spot in the team's rotation amid the overall struggles this season.

The highlight took place midway through the first quarter. Queen had the ball on the 3-point line as he lobbed up the pass to a wide-open Williamson for the two-handed alley-oop dunk.

Derik Queen LOBS it to Zion Williamson 🔥pic.twitter.com/liGHghzebV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Zion Williamson, Pelicans played against Pacers

Zion Williamson and Derik Queen connected for a great highlight together, helping the Pelicans secure a 128-109 blowout win over the Pacers.

Article Continues Below

New Orleans exploded in the first quarter, taking a 44-27 lead. Indiana never recovered from its poor defensive start as the Pelicans never looked back, maintaining consistency on both sides of the ball en route to the victory.

Shot selection and free throws made the difference in this matchup. The Pelicans prevailed in both categories by making 53% of their total shots, including 33% from three, while converting 29 out of 34 free throws. It wasn't the same for the Pacers as they only knocked down 43% of their total chances, including 19% from deep, while making 21 out of 30 shots at the line.

Five players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the win, including Williamson. He led the way with a stat line of 29 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 9-of-14 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. Saddiq Bey came next with 18 points and five rebounds, Queen put up 17 points and 10 rebounds, Trey Murphy III had 17 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Poole provided 16 points and six assists.

New Orleans improved to a 7-22 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Mavericks on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.