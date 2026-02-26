As the NBA considers expansion ideas, the conversation in Seattle has naturally turned to which players will eventually wear the green and gold. While the league has yet to formally approve new franchises, the groundwork is being laid near the Space Needle. When the Supersonics do eventually return, they’ll need cornerstone pieces, and one former Rainier Beach High standout is making a compelling case to be at the top of the wish list. Dejounte Murray makes perfect sense as a target and the New Orleans Pelicans may be willing to work a win-win deal.

Murray was very active on social media, cheering on the Seahawks throughout their Super Bowl run. The Sounders and Mariners have also gotten some love lately. Financially, his contract would be perfect for an expansion team in the next two seasons. If it takes longer for the NBA to make a decision, the city connections could lead to an extension over the 29-year-old's 2027-28 relatively cheap $30 million player option.

When asked about getting that special attention in the starting five introductions in his first game in 13 months, the former All-Star made sure to mention Seattle multiple times.

Article Continues Below

“I mean, save me for last. Call me first. It don't matter. I'm in the NBA, you know, just a kid from Seattle. So this, this is a blessing,” Murray shared. “There's a lot of emotions I held inside, you know what I'm saying? I had my family here. So, yeah, I'm grateful for sure.”

“Man, (making it back from injury rehab) was great. Like I said, you know, I'm just a kid from Seattle. I'm in the NBA, and just what I've been through, like, I've been through a lot,” added Murray. “But I don't hold no excuses. I keep my chest out, chin up, keep smiling, and I'm just ready to see where it goes from here. I know God got some great things in store for me on and off the floor.”

For a Seattle startup that will need to sell tickets, jerseys, and hope from Opening Day, there may be no better first target than the kid from Rainier Beach who’s never stopped repping his city.