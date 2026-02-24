With six weeks remaining in the regular season, James Borrego is making a final case to remove the interim tag. For better or worse, as the rookie-led New Orleans Pelicans embark on a critical post-All-Star Game stretch, the acting head coach knows exactly where the front office’s magnifying glass will be focused. Any shortcomings mean winding up in the news for all the wrong reasons after the 82-game slog is completed.

Borrego, who took over for Willie Green, must show he can solve two persistent issues that have plagued the Pelicans this season. Slow starts and inconsistent clutch production have been an issue for far too long given the top-end talent available. Players have to close games, but the coaching staff is on the hook for having a plan at the opening tip.

“There is a responsibility when you start to get your team off to a good start and set the tone for the evening. We've not done that (this season), but that's the goal, the task in front of us,” Borrego explained. “We've figured out some other areas of growth, but the starts are extremely important. We've got our eyes on that, and we'll make the appropriate adjustments.”

The Pelicans sit 24th in the standings when measured solely by first-quarter scores and 18th in first-quarter points per game. Borrego's bunch are winning first quarters only 27% of the time. Unfortunately, after hosting the Warriors on February 24, New Orleans embarks on a six-game road trip. The end of the season is more difficult. Seven of the team's last 10 games are on the road, ending with a trip to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 12.

Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver would probably give Borrego an honest shot at a full season if the team can find even 10 wins over the final six weeks of the season. However, slow starts and inconsistent clutch production will leave the front office no choice but to look at outside options.