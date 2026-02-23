While seemingly a record number of teams tank for the much-anticipated 2026 NBA Draft class, the New Orleans Pelicans are racking up losses without any benefit attached to them. They do not possess their own first-round pick after acquiring rookie center Derik Queen in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks last summer. All this squad can do is grow as a group amid the incessant struggles, and try to give the fans something to feel optimistic about. That is precisely why Dejounte Murray is returning to the court.

Despite the Pelicans sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference with a 16-42 record, the 2022 All-Star is rejoining the team after missing more than a year due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Murray intends to demonstrate just how committed he is to this city.

“I love New Orleans, I love the people,” the 29-year-old guard told reporters on Monday, per the Pelicans Film Room X account. “This is the reason I'm coming back. I'm not one of them guys that could be like, ‘I'm paid, I could get an extra 6-7 months…'

“There's a lot of excuses for a chump to be like ‘Nah, I ain't playing.' And I'm the opposite of that. Not only that, I see the fans. This city is passionate. They're loving, they're caring {and} they'll get behind you if you show that you're the same. Not only do I want to go represent Dejounte Murray and my Murray family, but I want to represent for New Orleans.”

Murray has not had many opportunities to represent the Pelicans since he arrived in The Big Easy in July of 2024. He played in just 31 games last season and will now make his 2025-26 debut in Tuesday's home matchup versus the Golden State Warriors (30-27). There are bound to be some struggles, especially since there are several new players the former steals leader has not played with yet.

Though, even if Murray has rust to shake off, it sounds like he will have passion to spare. The No. 29 overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft can play an important role in this new era of Pelicans basketball.

Dejounte Murray may not compete in a playoff game during his remaining time in New Orleans — under contract for two more years — but he can still compliment Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, while also aiding rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen in their development. This is how No. 5 can wear the Pelicans uniform to full effect.

Fans are begging for a watchable product, and starting Tuesday night, Murray will do his best to help fulfill that modest request.