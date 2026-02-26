Dejounte Murray made his 2025-26 season debut on Tuesday in the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-109 win over the Golden State Warriors. He appears to be dedicated to helping his team compete for a potential spot in the play-in tournament at the end of the campaign. He said as such while denying he requested a trade from New Orleans in some NSFW posts on X.
An account on social media claimed that the 29-year-old guard had requested a trade from the Pelicans before the deadline. Murray saw the post and claimed that to be untrue, shutting down rumors altogether.
“LET'S CLEAR THE AIR CAUSE F*** A SOURCE,” proclaimed Murray. “Me Or My Agent Never Requested A Trade Out Of NEW ORLEANS!!!! Joe And The Whole Organization Know I Was Locked In To Come Back Better Than Ever To Help Make This Play In Push And Whatever Comes After That!! It's Bouts To Get Fun!!”
The nine-year veteran doubled down on his play-in tournament claim, explaining to one sports fan how if the Pelicans play hard in the final stretch of the regular season, they could find themselves competing for a playoff spot.
“Duh!!! Are we a contender? No. Can we reach top 6 spot? No. Can we build some momentum playing together and build winning habits rest of the season? Yes. Can we treat every game like a championship game and win, win, win? Yes. Can we get in them last spots in the play-in??? Duhhhhh.”
Dejounte Murray had missed a majority of this season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon in January 2025. In his first game back in action, Murray recorded 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He also shot 45.4% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line.