On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will hit the floor at home for a game against the Golden State Warriors. For the first time in over a year, Dejounte Murray will be in the lineup for the Pelicans, as he takes the floor for the first time since tearing his Achilles last season, his first in New Orleans. Here's everything we know about Murray's injury and his playing status vs the Warriors.

Dejounte Murray's playing status vs the Warriors on Tuesday

It will certainly be a sight for sore eyes when Dejounte Murray takes the floor on Tuesday against Golden State. It's unclear at this point whether head coach James Borrego plans to start the point guard, but regardless, he is sure to get a big ovation from the fans at the Smoothie King Center whenever he does step onto the floor.

Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III will be out for the Pelicans in this one due to a right shoulder contusion, while Yves Missi is also out with a left calf strain.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry will remain out of the lineup as he deals with a knee injury, while new trade acquisition Kristaps Porzingis is also out with an illness. Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton are both questionable for the game.

Murray was acquired by the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks in the summer of 2024 in exchange for a package centered around Dyson Daniels, who went on to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award in his first season in Atlanta.

Murray had a bit of a mixed bag of a tenure with New Orleans to open up last year before tearing his Achilles, but he is sure to provide a steady balance of playmaking and shot creation to a Pelicans team that desperately needs both.

The Pelicans and Warriors are slated to tip off at 8:00 pm ET.