James Borrego's New Orleans Pelicans are experimenting with an unconventional approach to managing a years-long headache, and the early returns suggest it might be working. Zion Williamson, the former number one overall pick and two-time All-Star, has recently shifted into a sixth man role coming off the bench. The move has been accepted as less a demotion and more a calculated effort to maximize the unique talent of their franchise player.

In a road victory against the Chicago Bulls, Williamson contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists across 27 minutes of action. Perhaps more telling was what happened in the home win over the Houston Rockets, where Williamson didn't see the floor at all in the fourth quarter or overtime.

So, is this the new normal for Williamson in New Orleans?

“I don't know yet,” Borrego stated flatly.

That uncertainty, however, does not reflect hesitation as much as it reflects Borrego’s broader philosophy to maximize what Zion Williamson can give without forcing minutes, rotations, or moments that do not fit the game’s natural flow.

“Well, I think (Williamson) was fresh to close the game (in Chicago). He was able to find rhythm throughout the game without having his full amount of minutes,” Borrego noted. “He was able to close the game in a more controlled setting. I did not feel rushed to get him back in or jam in eight or nine (Williamson) minutes into the fourth quarter. We were able to close in a way that he was fresh and efficient.”

That sense of control has become a recurring theme for the Pelicans during this stretch.

Pelicans working Zion Williamson

Rather than chasing momentum with aggressive substitutions or high-usage stretches, Borrego has emphasized composure late, trust, and decision-making.

“I thought we ran good stuff down the stretch. I think we were poised; we got the shots we wanted,” explained Borrego. “We were not sped up, we were not out of control. We talked about it, did some end-of-game stuff (at practice). We're really focused on handling those moments of pressure when the pressure rises.”

Those pressure moments are often where games tilt and where discipline matters more than Zion Williamson's star power.

“Most times when you're watching an NBA game, energy and defense pick up in the fourth quarters right? They play at a certain pace, and there comes this moment when it's about four or five minutes left in the game, everybody's energy and pressure rises for the most part,” Borrego said. “Can we stay poised in those moments and still execute our stuff? I think that is what we are showing over the last couple of games, is just this purpose, intensity, and control to get the shots we want and run our stuff versus letting the defense dictate that pressure. I think that has been an area of growth for us.”

Underlying this entire strategy is a reality Borrego acknowledged with candor. There's a limit to how much Williamson can play, and the coaching staff is working within those constraints. By staggering his minutes, the Pelicans aim to preserve Williamson's explosive athleticism for high-leverage situations, potentially reducing wear and tear on his body. Expect that to continue going into the New Year.

“There is a (minutes available) number that I'm trying to work with,” Borrego admitted. “I'm just trying to maximize the number. Williamson has a number of gold coins that I can use; I just want to be the most efficient with the gold coins I have. That's it. Nothing tricky. That's all I have, so we're finding the best way to maximize those minutes right now. If those minutes change, could it change how I allot those coins? Yes, it could change.”

Whether this remains a temporary adjustment or becomes a long-term role remains to be seen. For now, the James Borrego is playing the hand dealt, and the early returns suggest the Pelicans might just be mining a new kind of late-game gold with Zion Williamson.