The math says Zion Williamson's walking-wounded New Orleans Pelicans have virtually no chance of reaching the NBA Play-In Tournament. Dejounte Murray says otherwise. After missing 13 months recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Murray made his season debut Tuesday and promptly took to social media with some bold declarations.

There will be no quit in New Orleans. A handful in the organization, Murray and broadcaster Antonio Daniels included, suggest the Pelicans will push for the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot.

“Duh!!! Are we a contender? No. Can we reach top 6 spot? No. Can we build some momentum playing together and build winning habits rest of the season? Yes,” Murray posted on X/Twitter. “Can we treat every game like a championship game and win, win, win? Yes. Can we get in them last spots in the play-in??? Duhhhhh.”

The All-Star point guard's postseason aspirations are, to put it charitably, optimistic. Enthusiasm after a season debut is understandable; the reality is sobering. New Orleans won two of their first three games after the NBA All-Star break and they will have a fully healthy roster soon. Murray's return really added some ‘poise' to the process, per Borrego.

However, fewer than two dozen games are remaining for the basement-dwelling Pelicans to make up an 11 game deficiet. The schedule is manageable, but the big picture situation of trying to chase down the LA Clippers is undeniable.

Murray's minions are about to embark on a six-game road trip, though five of the next seven games are against lottery-bound squads looking to lose to improve their odds. Unfortunately, the Clippers have the third-easiest schedule to close out the regular season. Still, the core of this team can build some momentum and chemistry that should be of value going into next season, when the team expects to contend for a top-six seed.

Pelicans steering into stability

James Borrego's beefed-up starting five replaces two rookies with two All-Star-caliber veterans. At least one current starter will be replaced once Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi are available, which should be soon.

“It's very complicated right now,” confessed Borrego. “It's about to get more complicated in the next game or two. It's a good problem; we've been waiting for this. We've got healthy bodies back, we're playing good basketball, and guys are confident right now. It's complicated, a puzzle that I have to figure out night to night. I can't make 15 guys happy, but I do know 15 guys are ready to go. And I trust all 15. At any moment, it could be their night, your moment, your quarter.”

The core pieces are becoming clear. Murray will run the point for the next six weeks. Given the constant communication with Joe Dumars and the urgency to return to action, fans can expect the former All-Star to be in Metairie for training camp next September. Zion Williamson's value before the NBA Trade Deadline was a wake-up call for the underwhelming face of the franchise. The front office has found a way to get Williamson on the court and smiling, though, so expect the experiment to be extended.

Fans can expect Williamson and Murray to alternate ball handling and table setting duties to create chances for everyone else. Herb Jones is beloved by fans, appreciated by teammates, and feared by All-World foes. Not on Herb in not starting games on the bench. Trey Murphy III is arguably the best player in the Big Easy, and possibly the best shooter on the planet. His length and versatility slot in on the wing opposite of Jones.

Yves Missi, Derik Queen, and Saddiq Bey will likely alternate as the fifth starter, depending on matchups. Bey as the sixth man option to provide a scoring boost off the bench is the tactical play. It gives Jeremiah Fears a fresh outlet, for example. However, the Pelicans have played from behind far too often this season. Getting a lead and letting the young players figure things out with a lead against second units is the only way to keep the Play-In Tournament dreams alive until March Madness begins.

Fears should be the first guard off the bench. Murray is on a minutes restriction now, and the recent first-round investment means the rookie will get significant on-court development time next season. Jordan Poole is apparently out of Borrego's metaphorical doghouse but has limited potential with the team after this season. Expect Poole to punch out about 20 minutes per night on average, depending on whether his shot is falling and passing is on point.

Queen and Bey as a tandem should log around 50 minutes per night. That duo's potential must be given time to develop. Micah Peavy and Bruce McGowens are ready for a bigger role, just to get the data, if Poole is playing around too much. The Pelicans are getting serious about setting a new standard by all accounts. Karlo Matkovic is the change of pace front court option when Missi and Queen get tired or run into roadblocks. Matkovic is still earning Borrego's trust in small increments.

It may not be enough to snag the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot, but this gameplan gives the Pelicans a real chance to push for an NBA Playoffs spot next season. Joe Dumars is arguably a couple of savvy offseason moves away from contention, if those shedded salaries are Poole and Jordan Hawkins.

Murray, Williamson, Murphy III, and Queen have All-Star potential. Fears is a firecracker. Not on Herb could still win a Defensive Player of the Year award. Bey might have been the best buy-low bargain bet of the last 12 months. The framework is there. They just need one season without injuries smothering the championship fire. The next six weeks are the best low-pressure situation to give fans a sneak peek of why they should still be excited about this foundation's viability.