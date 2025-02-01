In the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics, Jose Alvarado watched Dejounte Murray exit the game on a non-contact injury. It was later revealed Murray suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury, adding to the list of injuries to the Pelicans' starters such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones. After the game, Alvarado had an explicit response to Murray's injury.

Alvarado shared it was an emotional scene for him and his teammates, per The Athletic's Will Guillory.

“It f****** sucks.”

Alvarado felt horrible watching Murray suffer. He's grown close to the Pelicans guard, who was traded to the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason.

“That's my dog. At the end [of the day], we're human beings. When I saw it I felt bad for him,” Alvarado said. “Something I knew wasn't looking good. I don't want nobody getting injured, I don't care who it is. Not my teammates. Not my brother, not my friends. Whoever it is. Something like that just sucks because of the day and day out what he does, and what he does for this game.”

Murray revealed the news to his teammates after the first half of Friday's game against the Celtics.

“He there with his head high, waiting for us at halftime,” Alvarado added. “He told us the news, and I shed a tear before he did. He's just so solid, man. He's going to show us. He's going to be a leader. He's going to do what he's supposed to do.”

Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 40 points, including eight threes, and finished with five assists, four rebounds, and one steal. CJ McCollum added 17 points, and Pelicans' Jose Alvarado led the bench with 20 points and six assists. Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum (27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds) drained a game-winner to break the 116-116 tie with less than one second left on the clock. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 28 points.

LeBron James' heartfelt message to Dejounte Murray

After the news about Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray's season-ending injury broke, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered his support on social media. James posted to his X, formerly Twitter, expressing his support for the eighth-year guard.

“Speedy and healthy recovery to my lil bro!! Love man!” James wrote, followed by a series of praying emojis.

Murray inked a four-year, $114.2 million contract in 2024 with the Hawks before he was traded to the Pelicans last summer.