As Las Vegas Raiders star Ashton Jeanty impressed against the San Francisco 49ers in their joint practice, he would have fans concerned during the team's preseason game on Saturday. With fans monitoring how the Raiders' running back in Jeanty will look in the preseason, he would leave the game with an arm issue.

Mike Garafolo would report that Jeanty had entered the medical tent in the first quarter of the game after getting tackled hard; he was “shaking his arm” when getting off the field.

“Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty in the medical tent,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Took a shot that last drive and was shaking his arm as he came off the field.”

However, it seemed fine as he quickly came back in the game, even proceeding to truck a San Francisco defender.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty making impact in preseason

Article Continues Below
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, where the two teams tied at 24 apiece, Jeanty wouldn't get that much action as he only had three rushes, totaling -1 yard. He is currently getting much more opportunity in the second game against the 49ers, having a handful of carries in the first half, even scoring a touchdown on Las Vegas' second drive of the game.

Jeanty is projected to have a big rookie season for the Raiders this season, as he was unanimously considered the best running back coming out of the last NFL Draft, being a Heisman Trophy finalist out of Boise State. Selected with the sixth overall pick, there's no denying how much of a focus he will be for the team on offense.

At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC West as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New England Patriots. Before that, though, the team has one more preseason game on August 23 against the Arizona Cardinals.

More Las Vegas Raiders News
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
Raiders defense gets Legion of Boom comp from George KittleBenedetto Vitale ·
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty erases preseason panic with monster joint practice vs. 49ersMalik Brown ·
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tommy Mellott (19) looks on during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders rookie receiver opens up on stunning position changeJosh Davis ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Jon Gruden breaks silence on legal battle with NFLMalik Brown ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers
NFL strikes back against Nevada Supreme Court’s Jon Gruden rulingGuillermo Guajardo ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Nevada Supreme Court rules in favor of Jon Gruden in appeal against NFLZachary Draves ·