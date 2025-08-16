As Las Vegas Raiders star Ashton Jeanty impressed against the San Francisco 49ers in their joint practice, he would have fans concerned during the team's preseason game on Saturday. With fans monitoring how the Raiders' running back in Jeanty will look in the preseason, he would leave the game with an arm issue.

Mike Garafolo would report that Jeanty had entered the medical tent in the first quarter of the game after getting tackled hard; he was “shaking his arm” when getting off the field.

“Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty in the medical tent,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Took a shot that last drive and was shaking his arm as he came off the field.”

However, it seemed fine as he quickly came back in the game, even proceeding to truck a San Francisco defender.

Ashton Jeanty TRUCK STICKpic.twitter.com/KOwQNhsVWC — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 16, 2025

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty making impact in preseason

After the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, where the two teams tied at 24 apiece, Jeanty wouldn't get that much action as he only had three rushes, totaling -1 yard. He is currently getting much more opportunity in the second game against the 49ers, having a handful of carries in the first half, even scoring a touchdown on Las Vegas' second drive of the game.

Jeanty is projected to have a big rookie season for the Raiders this season, as he was unanimously considered the best running back coming out of the last NFL Draft, being a Heisman Trophy finalist out of Boise State. Selected with the sixth overall pick, there's no denying how much of a focus he will be for the team on offense.

At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC West as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New England Patriots. Before that, though, the team has one more preseason game on August 23 against the Arizona Cardinals.