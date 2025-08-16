The Houston Astros' lineup has experienced more than its fair share of injuries this season. Astros manager Joe Espada has done a good job weathering the storm and keeping his team in contention. However, Josh Hader's injury is another big obstacle that the has to overcome. Luckily for him, Jake Meyers and Yordan Alvarez could return from injury and help him do so.

Meyers has been in hte injured list with more than a month thanks to a calf injury. The outfielder resumed sprinting earlier this week, but his trainers wanted to be cautious with his rehab. Alvarez, on the other hand, has been out for more than three months with a more severe injury in his hand. The slugger's rehab has suffered multiple setbacks, keeping him from the lineup.

Ahead of the Astros' game against the Baltimore Orioles, Espada and the team got some encouraging updates on both players. Meyers' return is closer than Alvarez's, but MLB.com's Brain McTaggart's report for both players is encouraging.

“Yordan Alvarez took eight at-bats in live batting practice today in Florida and is heading back to Houston tomorrow. No word on next step,” McTaggart said about the former All-Star.

“Also, Meyers is close to a rehab assignment and Paredes is here in Houston and has been riding a bike,” McTaggart said about the outfielder.

Getting both players back before the postseason would be a big boost for Espada's Astros. Houston might have to wait until the postseason for Hader to come back, anyways. When both players make their eventual return, the Astros' lineup goes from good to great. Even though the Seattle Mariners are a threat in the division. Espada's team has what it takes to compete.

Having so many injuries has helped the Astros stay under the radar. Houston added Carlos Correa at the trade deadline, but things have gotten quiet. Getting their players back is the first step in a journey that could end in yet another title.