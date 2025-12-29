The NBA has made an official decision following the altercation between New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams on Saturday night.

Alvarado and Williams fought each other during the third quarter of the contest. Williams did a shove motion on Alvarado's back, which led to the latter to start throwing punches at the former. Both teams had to separate them before it got worse, as the officiating crew ejected both players from the game.

The NBA evaluated the situation and made an official decision regarding suspensions. They determined that Alvarado will miss two games without pay and Williams will be absent for one game without pay.