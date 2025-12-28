The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans turned tense basketball into real confrontation. In a fiery Saturday night matchup, Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado were both ejected after a third-quarter altercation that escalated from contact on a screen into shoves and swung arms. Teammates and officials separated them as the arena buzzed. League fines and possible suspensions are expected, but have not yet been handed down.

Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado have both been EJECTED following this altercation. pic.twitter.com/CCb2POuRx8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 28, 2025

The game shifted, but Phoenix stayed steady and closed the night with a 123–114 win. The Suns have now beaten the Pelicans three times this season and completed a back-to-back sweep after winning the night before. Phoenix improved to 18–13 with a three-game winning streak. New Orleans fell to 8–25, last in the West, now on a three-game skid.

This article will be updated.