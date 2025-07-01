The New Orleans Pelicans managed to find a new center on Monday, with NBA free agency officially open. It appears the club has acquired a former three-time champion who has played for the Golden State Warriors throughout his career.

Reports indicate that Kevon Looney, who is 29 years old, will be signing with the Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Looney leaves the Warriors after playing for the club for 10 seasons.

“Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and the Pelicans reached a deal tonight for the three-time NBA champion who departs Golden State after 10 years.”

Looney may have a chance to play a big role in New Orleans. It's more likely he'll be a backup option to Yves Missi, who displayed solid potential in his rookie season. But it's a situation that allows Looney to play a rotational role for a Pelicans team that needed depth at the center position.

The veteran center played 76 games for the Warriors last season, making him an incredibly durable player in the league. The Pelicans will hope he brings that durability to the roster. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line.

This will be the first time in Looney's career in which he'll play for a team that isn't the Warriors. Expect him to bring plenty of experience to the table for a Pelicans team that is still rebuilding.

Looney isn't the only big man New Orleans has acquired this offseason. The Pelicans traded for Derik Queen out of Maryland immediately after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 13 overall pick. So, New Orleans will have plenty of size down low for next season.