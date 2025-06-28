Derik Queen walked out of NBA Draft night fueling the future of New Orleans Pelicans basketball. But he walked into criticism as well.

The Pelicans traded up to No. 13 to grab the Maryland star on Wednesday. NBA legend Joe Dumars helped facilitate the move in the Pelicans' draft room. Yet it was Jeremiah Fears who drew more praise compared to Queen.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer scoffed at the trade to nab Queen. Saying “this was one of the five dumbest trades of this decade.” One NBA exec even told The Athletic's John Hollinger that he'd rather be the team that earned AJ Dybantsa in this move.

Queen since broke his silence about the draft night criticism. By dropping this stern warning to the rest of the league Saturday.

“I don't think anyone in that class is ever going to be better than me,” Queen began. “Most of those guys I beat on in high school… Just beat on them next year and make Joe [Dumars] look like a genius.”

"Definitely… I don't think anyone in that class is ever going to be better than me… Most of those guys I beat on in high school… Just beat on them next year & make Joe [Dumars] look like a genius." Derik Queen on the draft-night trade criticism.pic.twitter.com/PdWUpRsozF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Queen is clearly using the harsh critique as fuel for a breakout rookie season. He managed to win over one NBA champion, though.

Pelicans' Derik Queen earned huge comparison by NBA title winner

Count former Boston Celtics NBA title winner and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins as one who loves Queen's game.

The 2008 league champion even dropped this comparison: Perkins called Queen a Nikola Jokic type. The same Jokic who won the 2022-2023 season NBA title with the Denver Nuggets. Perkins also compared Queen to Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun.

"Derik Queen has the potential upside of a [Alperen] Sengun/Baby Jokic. That's how skilled he is." — Kendrick Perkins 🙌pic.twitter.com/0dgJXf6xyH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dumars, meanwhile, defended the decision to trade up for Queen.

”‘When you identify a player that you think, this can be one of the foundation (pieces) here, you go and get him.’ That’s what we did,” Dumars said to reporters. “We targeted Queen.”

New Orleans will now build with a 6-foot-10 forward who delivered 16.5 points per game during his freshman campaign. Which became his first and only college basketball season.