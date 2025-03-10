The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking for some more production down low and signed Mo Bamba to a 10-day deal in an attempt to get it. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the news on Monday afternoon.

“7-footer Mo Bamba has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Mark Bartelstein @PrioritySports and Greer Love told ESPN. Bamba averaged 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Clippers this season before posting 21 points and 15 rebounds a game in the G League,” Charania posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Bamba has appeared in 360 games throughout the span of his seven seasons in the NBA. He is averaging 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range and 68.1% from the free-throw line.

Bamba was originally drafted No. 6 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2018. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Orlando before being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason.

Bamba has only appeared in three playoff games during his career so far, all with the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

Bamba will serve as a reinforcement to a Pelicans frontcourt that features Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk, Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic. The team hopes the addition of Bamba can make them more competitive down low and on the glass, both areas they have struggled in at times throughout the season.

If Bamba performs well for the Pelicans, the 10-day deal could turn into more and he could stick around in New Orleans for next season as well. If not, he will be added to an intriguing list of players to have a stint in a Pelicans uniform.

The Pelicans return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Clippers, Bamba's former team. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.