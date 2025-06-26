Shams Charania responded to sharp criticism from NBA analyst Bill Simmons regarding the New Orleans Pelicans’ draft-night trade for Maryland center Derik Queen. The exchange drew additional attention after the Pelicans themselves joined the discussion on social media, defending their decision with a pointed remark aimed at Simmons.

During the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans traded the No. 23 overall pick — used to select Asa Newell — and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick (whichever is better between New Orleans or Milwaukee’s) to the Atlanta Hawks in order to move up to No. 13 and select Queen. The move drew backlash from Simmons, who called it “one of the five dumbest trades of this decade” on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Simmons questioned the wisdom of surrendering an unprotected future first-round pick in a highly competitive Western Conference, arguing the 2026 pick could become a valuable lottery selection given the Pelicans’ current roster state.

Charania addressed the criticism during Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, hours before the draft's second night.

“How can you judge that? What if he ends up being a Hall of Famer? What if he ends up being a perennial All-Star?” Charania said. “Then no one is going to be talking about this in three years. So clearly Joe Dumars, Troy Weaver, that organization—they felt very confident in the player that Derik Queen is. Only time will tell how that is.”

Pelicans fire back on social media after Shams defends Derik Queen trade

Queen, 20, averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game on 52.6% shooting in his lone season at Maryland. His size and interior skill set helped him rise in pre-draft evaluations.

Shortly after Charania’s comments aired, the Pelicans’ official account posted to X, formerly known as Twitter:

“This rational take won't get you a Ringer pod, Shams.”

— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 26, 2025



The post served as a direct jab at Simmons, who founded The Ringer and whose criticism of the trade sparked the debate.

Troy Weaver, the Pelicans’ general manager, shares a regional connection with Queen as both are from the Baltimore–Washington D.C. area, which may have factored into New Orleans' confidence in the selection.

The Pelicans also selected guard Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma with the No. 7 pick. With new executive vice president Joe Dumars leading the front office, the team is expected to continue retooling following a 21-61 season.

The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.