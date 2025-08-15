Five-time Pro Bowl guard and 2020 first-team All-Pro Brandon Scherff has retired from the NFL after a decade-long career split between the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 33-year-old made the announcement indirectly this summer through the University of Iowa’s athletics department, which revealed his retirement while announcing his induction into the school’s 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Reflecting on his career, Scherff told Iowa’s athletics site, “It’s been something I could never dream of. Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I’m playing a kid’s game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it’s a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance.”

Selected fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa, where he was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and the 2014 Outland Trophy winner, Scherff immediately became a fixture on Washington’s offensive line.

He started every game he played in across seven seasons with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. His 2020 campaign earned him first-team All-Pro honors.

Brandon Scherff remained one of the league’s top guards, despite battling injuries, including a torn pectoral in 2018 that limited him to eight games and multiple missed contests from 2018 to 2021. Among offensive guards since 2015, only Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, and Joel Bitonio have made more Pro Bowls.

In 2022, Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with Jacksonville during the team’s aggressive free agency push. He started all 51 games during his three seasons with the Jaguars, including playoffs, and never missed a start, even after playing through injuries such as an abdominal issue in 2022. Last season, he allowed zero sacks and committed only two penalties over 1,013 snaps.

In his 10-year career, Scherff played in 144 combined regular-season and postseason games, starting every one. His career earnings totaled roughly $110 million.

He became a free agent after the 2024 season, drawing interest from multiple teams, but ultimately chose not to sign and instead retired without issuing a formal announcement or holding a press conference.