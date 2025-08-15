Colorado football practices will turn the volume up ahead of a highly anticipated 2025 season. One without Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or even Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders needs to decide who replaces his son behind center. Plus find his next breakout wide receiver and lockdown cornerback — with Hunter vacating two spots there. All eyes will be on if “Coach Prime” can produce a Big 12 and national title contender without the heralded stars.

Quarterback along with two other positions rise as the top battles to watch. All before CU hosts Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.

Will Colorado roll with Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter?

Lewis is Mr. Five-star QB on campus. He's not only a prized college football recruiting addition for Sanders. Lewis even carries $1.1 million in NIL money — including through his latest endorsement Thursday.

Salter is the seasoned college football transfer portal addition, though. One who's played on a massive New Year's weekend stage before: The 2023 Fiesta Bowl against Oregon.

The former Liberty Flame QB is the runner and throwing. Sanders predicted havoc from Salter this fall. Answering that Salter won't stand on the sideline right away when the Yellow Jackets are in town.

But Lewis isn't ruled out either. Salter himself revealed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has plays designed for the true freshman.

Still, finding QB1 is the most scrutinized position battle in the Rocky Mountains. Along with this race to watch.

Buffaloes must find first Marshall Faulk RB

One intriguing newcomer to the backfield is a non-player. But rather an NFL legend in Marshall Faulk.

Faulk takes over as Colorado RB coach. His position group faces the big task of adding needed balance to this offense. And erase the last two dismal efforts from the ground game.

A three-way battle looks prime to breakout in front of Faulk. Micah Welsh played in nine games as a true freshman last season. He didn't start until the Week 4 Baylor contest.

Welsh has playing experience at this level. But same with DeKalon Taylor — who starred in an explosive option offense at Incarnate Word. The former slot wide receiver leaves the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program rushing for 1,053 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.

Taylor isn't the only portal addition. Former Ohio State RB Dallas Hayden earns a new chance to claim RB1. He left Columbus after 2023 and tallied 196 rushing yards in his CU debut. Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price brings a more bruising type of running as a 6-foot, 215-pounder. He also played at Mississippi State before joining the Chanticleers.

Faulk has speed horses to unleash. Then one physical option. One RB will handle the bulk of the carries in due time, though.

This defensive spot is another battle to watch

The defensive trenches elevates as a strength here. Nose tackle is unsettled, however.

Former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko gets two transfers who could fill NT. Peko made his living on Sundays clogging running lanes and comes over from the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 staff. He gets two past stars eyeing NT.

Jeheim Oatis comes over motivated from his Alabama departure. Including taking a dig at Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. Oatis lined up for legendary national champion Nick Saban too. Oatis brings an imposing 6-foot-5, 325-pound frame and 13 career starts.

But Fresno State transfer Gavriel Lightfoot is in the building too. Lightfoot delivered his best production last season including hitting 11 solo stops. He played for another CFB coaching legend too in Jeff Tedford at the start of his Bulldogs career.

Texas State/Utah State transfer Tavian Coleman is one more bringing the frame (6-foot-1, 300-pounds) for NT. He brings the disruption and strength to play the opposite interior DL spot. But this trio rounds out the last position battle — let alone the most underrated scrap fest to monitor.