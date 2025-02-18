The 2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans haven't exactly had a memorable season, and that remains true for Trey Murphy. Unfortunately, the team has had its fair share of bad luck. For example, the Pelicans had eight players ruled out for a game earlier this season.

Injuries have likely been the biggest component of their record. Murphy explained on the Kevin O'Connor Show about what has gone wrong for the team.

“I mean, the biggest thing is chemistry,” Murphy said. “You got to play together. Even from the start of training camp, I played the first day of training camp, and then the next morning, when we played again, I pulled my hamstring, and I was out for 6 weeks. I wasn’t a part of that group to build chemistry.

“At the end of the day, it’s a new team from last year; it’s a new team. We didn’t have a lot of our second unit guys, and our starting man unit was different this time. Now add in Dejounte (Murray), and so when that happened, that was already a piece that we couldn’t build chemistry, and that’s the most important thing for teams winning.”

Trey Murphy explains what is wrong with the Pelicans

Due to their record, the Pelicans are already out of playoff contention. The 13-42 record means they would have to win their next 29 games to make it. Furthermore, they lost one of their best players most recently. During the NBA trade deadline, the Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

That move might've marked the beginning of the end for New Orleans. Not to mention, the franchise has gotten cold feet with Zion Williamson. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career, and it hasn't made the franchise feel any better. Trading away Ingram could spark a rebuild.

After making the playoffs three seasons prior, that success has been nonexistent. As Murphy alluded to, injuries altered the chemistry and thus altered the season. Either way, the 2024-25 Pelicans season would be one that many, if not all ,in the organization would like to forget.

At the end of the day, Murphy should have no fears about being dealt with. During the deadline, the franchise labeled him as an untouchable player. He's improved every season and is a marksman from three-point range. Not to mention, Murphy signed a five-year contract extension before the 2024-25 season began.

Keeping one of their franchise players is a necessity. Either way, Murphy might have to wait until next year for a chemistry improvement.