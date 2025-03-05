Until Zion Williamson proves he can play at least 60 games per season year after year, most fans will understandably hesitate to crown him a genuine superstar. But when the New Orleans Pelicans forward is on the court, he often looks the part. Although Williamson and his team endured a 136-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, he posted a magnificent performance on the road.

The two-time All-Star scored 36 points on 17-of-23 shooting, remaining an absolute force in the paint. Not all those points were equal, though. One bucket in particular produced seismic waves. Just ask Trey Jemison III. The Lakers center, who played 16 games for the Pelicans before being waived in January, became the latest victim of Williamson's freakish blend of power and athleticism.

Late in the third quarter, the former No. 1 overall draft pick made a beeline for the basket, handled a pass from Trey Murphy III and dunked over Jemison, via ClutchPoints. Williamson did not leave Crypto.com Arena with a win, as LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 64 points, but he made sure to hang up a poster before departing LA.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson remains a showstopper when healthy

The 24-year-old continues to exhibit eye-popping talent. Williamson recorded his first career triple-double in last Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns and became the third-fastest active player to score 5,000 career points in a Feb. 21 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite competing in only 23 games in 2024-25, and just 122 regular season games since 2021, Zion Williamson is still flashing incredible explosiveness.

The chronic injuries have obviously halted his momentum and severely limited the franchise's ceiling, but it is hard to comprehend how he is able to launch himself into the air so emphatically after all the physical ailments he has sustained in the last six years. His body is bouncing back at an astonishingly rapid rate. Now, Williamson must figure out how to stay healthy long enough to lead the Pelicans into relevance.

Nearly the entire team has been decimated by injuries. That is no exaggeration. Only rookie center Yves Missi and veteran guard Javonte Green have played at least 50 out of a possible 62 games this season. If the face of the franchise can avoid another setback before the end of the campaign, that will be a small yet encouraging consolation prize that fans can take with them into the NBA Draft Lottery this May.

Williamson will look to make a few more highlight-reel plays when the Pelicans (17-45) host the Houston Rockets (37-25) on Thursday.