The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing their organizational overhaul following the hiring of Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as their new head of basketball operations. According to a report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, longtime NBA coach and Pelicans coaching advisor Mike D’Antoni is among those not expected to be retained as Dumars reshapes the front office and staff structure.

D’Antoni, who joined the Pelicans in 2021 as a coaching advisor, will reportedly not return as part of Dumars’ sweeping changes. The 73-year-old, known for his innovative offensive schemes and past success as head coach of the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, has served in an advisory role since stepping away from head coaching duties. His departure marks another notable exit in what has become a significant transition period for the franchise.

The move follows the recent dismissals of several key front office personnel, including former vice president Swin Cash, senior advisors Gar Forman and Todd Quinter, and analytics lead Chico Averbuck. All were associated with the regime of former executive vice president David Griffin, who was let go earlier this month after a disappointing 21-61 season — the second-worst record in franchise history.

As Joe Dumars restructures staff, Pelicans likely to move on from Mike D’Antoni but keep key holdovers

Despite the wide-ranging staff shakeup, not all holdovers are being removed. According to Scotto, head coach Willie Green is expected to be retained. Green, who led the team to playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024, continues to maintain support within the organization. He has compiled a 148-180 record over three seasons at the helm and helped guide the team through incremental progress before a collapse in the 2024-25 campaign.

General manager Bryson Graham is also expected to remain in his role. Graham has been with the franchise since the 2010-11 season and has earned praise for his contributions to player development and drafting. He played a key role in building the Pelicans’ current core, which includes Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones.

Dumars, who most recently worked in the NBA league office and is best known for constructing the 2004 championship Detroit Pistons, has quickly begun implementing changes to reorient the Pelicans' future. With multiple executive departures and D’Antoni’s exit, the franchise is signaling a clear break from its previous direction under Griffin.

The coming months will be pivotal as Dumars continues evaluating the remaining staff and charts a path forward for a Pelicans team looking to return to playoff relevance.