The New Orleans Pelicans continue their front office overhaul following the dismissal of executive vice president David Griffin. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, league sources confirmed that longtime NBA executives Todd Quinter and Gar Forman will not be retained as part of Joe Dumars’ new regime.

Quinter, who worked closely with Griffin during their time together in Phoenix, and Forman, the former Chicago Bulls general manager who served as a senior adviser under Griffin in New Orleans, were key members of the ousted executive’s inner circle. Their departures mark another step in what is quickly becoming a full-scale reset within the Pelicans' basketball operations department.

Joe Dumars takes control as Pelicans eye major changes following collapse

Dumars, a Hall of Famer and 2004 NBA Executive of the Year, was officially appointed to lead the franchise’s basketball operations earlier last week. His hiring came just one day after the team parted ways with Griffin, who had held the role since 2019. Dumars most recently worked in the NBA’s league office and previously oversaw the Detroit Pistons' front office during their championship run in the early 2000s.

The shake-up follows a disastrous season for New Orleans. The Pelicans entered the 2024-25 campaign with elevated expectations after a 49-win season and the acquisition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. However, injuries and inconsistency derailed the team’s plans, resulting in a 21-61 finish — the second-worst record in franchise history and their lowest since the 2004-05 season.

With Dumars now in charge, the Pelicans are expected to be aggressive in reshaping both the roster and front office. Questions remain surrounding head coach Willie Green and star forward Zion Williamson, who has dealt with persistent injuries and renewed trade speculation.

Following reports that Dumars had been given a mandate to trade Williamson, the newly appointed executive shot down that claim.

“I read that last week (that I was given a mandate to trade Zion Williamson). If I did, nobody told me,” Dumars said.

New Orleans will look to stabilize the organization and return to playoff contention under Dumars’ leadership, with more changes expected in the coming weeks.