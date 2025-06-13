The New Orleans Pelicans hired a new executive vice president ahead of the 2025 offseason. Joe Dumars joins a regime that features Bryson Graham as the general manager after years in the league offices. The new-look front office's first big challenge is the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Pelicans received the seventh pick in the lottery, and one mock draft has them making a trade centered around Herb Jones for the Philadelphia 76ers' pick at No. 3. The team has their sights set on Rutgers guard Ace Bailey.

New Orleans went 21-61 last season to secure a top 10 pick. However, the Pelicans were ravaged by injuries, leaving fans wondering what their true ceiling is. With a potentially chaotic summer looming, bringing in the right player in the draft is a must for Dumars.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, New Orleans is trying everything it can to jump up the board. They want to pick Bailey, and O'Connor created a trade that would send Jones and picks to Philadelphia.

“League sources continue to cite the Pelicans as a team aggressively looking to move up in the draft, with most front-office executives believing Bailey is the target of new general manager Joe Dumars,” O'Connor said. “That’s why we’re mocking a trade here for this week’s mock, with Herb Jones and a low-value first in 2026 via the Pacers to move up four spots. Is there a chance Ace would make it all the way to the seventh pick? Sure. But unlikely, and this would assure the Pelicans get their man. Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor and with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. But his shooting inconsistencies, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star.”

When compared to other prospects, Bailey is one of the biggest projects in this year's draft class. However, the 6-foot-10 guard also has one of the highest ceilings. Dumars has less than two weeks to make a deal with Philadelphia and move up the board. If he and New Orleans can pull the deal off, Bailey would be a great addition.