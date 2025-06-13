New Orleans Pelicans insider Fletcher Mackel has pushed back against a recent trade rumor involving defensive standout Herb Jones. The speculation suggested that Jones could be included in a package to help the Pelicans move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, potentially via a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, Mackel refuted the report, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was told by an NBA source that the rumor was “BS.”

“I’m told from NBA source that rumors and speculation of Herb Jones being traded to Philadelphia 76ers as part of NOLA moving up to No. 3 in the draft are ‘BS’ and that that talk is probably coming from Sixers who are trying to up the price for 3rd overall pick,” Mackel posted.

Pelicans unlikely to move Herb Jones without significant trade offer

He added further context on Friday, clarifying that while no Pelicans player is considered untouchable under newly-hired executive vice president Joe Dumars, it would take a significant offer to move a player like Jones.

“NO ONE on Pelicans untouchable. Joe Dumars receiving calls about many players, could trade anyone. But…it would take ‘wow’ offer to move Herb/Trey,” Mackel wrote, referencing both Jones and forward Trey Murphy III.

Jones, 26, has emerged as a cornerstone of the Pelicans' defense over the past four seasons. In 2024-25, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range. He played 32.4 minutes per game across 20 appearances. Jones is under contract through the 2026-27 season, set to make $13.9 million next year and $14.8 million in the final year of his deal.

The Pelicans are undergoing a major organizational shift following a 21-61 campaign — the second-worst record in franchise history. The front office has already seen significant turnover, with Dumars replacing David Griffin and initiating a broad internal overhaul.

New Orleans currently holds the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 25–26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event will be televised on ABC and ESPN. While speculation continues to swirl around the draft and possible trade targets, the latest report suggests that moving Herb Jones is unlikely unless a substantial offer is made.