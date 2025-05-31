The New Orleans Pelicans shook up their front office this year when they fired David Griffin and hired Joe Dumars as the new president of basketball operations. With the offseason approaching and the NBA Draft less than one month away, questions continue to surround the Pelicans in terms of what direction they will take this offseason. If rumors are to be believed, Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III could be available via trade.

It’s not definitive at all that the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson or Trey Murphy available via trade, but the latest rumors say that nobody on the roster is untouchable, as per Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster,” O’Connor reports. “They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available.”

The Pelicans had a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw them trade Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline. They finished the season at 21-61 and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in the past eight seasons. Despite having a good shot at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by virtue of having the fourth-worst record in the NBA, they were bumped out of the top five and will draft at No. 7.

Part of what’s made the past few seasons disappointing for the Pelicans is they could never stay healthy. During this season alone, most of their top players, including Williamson, Ingram, Murphy, Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones all missed significant time due to injury. In Murray and Jones’ cases, they both suffered season-ending injuries.

This is a major offseason for the Pelicans as they are faced with the decision of either still trying to salvage this current core, or blowing it up and entering a rebuild.