The stars are out in the Big Apple, as Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee linked up before Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. Saturday and then on Monday could feature the two celebrities.

Lee has been an avid Knicks fan since people could remember. Even in the 1990s, he was a major attraction. However, Chalamet has been at more and more New York games since the 2023-24 season.

There's good justification for it, though. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA, and have an explosive offense and defense.

Still, teams like the Celtics are an ultimate test to them. They match every front, on both sides of the ball. Not to mention, they can go band for band with the star power.

Ultimately, the Knicks are up 2-0, which means more stars are likely to make an appearance throughout the series.

Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee highlight Knicks celebrities

On the ESPN broadcast, they showed a barrage of other celebrities. Some of which were former Knicks players. Guys like Stephon Marbury and Patrick Ewing were present.

The latter helped New York graced its last NBA Finals appearance in 1999. Since then, the Knicks have been stuck in between mediocrity and being downright awful.

Now, with the 2024-25 roster, they've been dominant. On paper, the Knicks have one of the best rosters in the league. Guys like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have led the way.

Defensively, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby have been excellent. The well-rounded roster has made for an interesting series.

That alone can entice more celebrities to show out to a game. After all, the Knicks-Celtics series has ticket reaching four figures in terms of price.

People are willing to pay the money to see the stars, and the team succeed on the highest level against the reigning NBA champions.