The New York Knicks and former player Charles Oakley have had a turbulent relationship in recent years. Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden in 2017, which reportedly happened as a result of the former player criticizing team owner James Dolan. It appears now that eight years later, the Knicks are wanting to repair the relationship.

Oakley will be welcomed again at MSG if he drops a lawsuit against Dolan and the Knicks, per the New York Post. Oakley's lawsuit came as a result of that day in February 2017, when he nearly got into a shoving match with the Garden's security guards.

The former Knicks star was watching a game when he reportedly was approached by security and asked to leave. There are differing accounts on what actually happened. Oakley ended up being forced down onto the floor of the Garden, while fans watched.

Oakley was banned from attending Knicks games by Dolan, following that altercation eight years ago. That ban has been lifted, per the outlet. However, it seems that Oakley is still not allowed access to other perks that go to other Knicks players. This includes better seats at MSG, as well as some financial opportunities.

It is unclear if Oakley will take up the Knicks on their offer. The former Knicks legend brought assault and battery claims against Dolan and the Garden, per the New York Post.

Knicks fans miss seeing Charles Oakley at Madison Square Garden

Oakley was a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks. He made his name by his aggressive, physical play in the NBA. The former Knicks legend even wrote a book about his playing days, called “The Last Enforcer.”

While the Knicks have gone on some deep NBA Playoffs runs in the last few years, Oakley has not been a part of the story. He hasn't attended a game at MSG since that day in 2017. This is truly sad to Knicks fans, who have gotten used to seeing some of Oakley's teammates come to games. John Starks, Patrick Ewing and others show up from time to time to cheer on the Knickerbockers.

Time will tell if the Knicks can come to an agreement with Oakley, but it is unlikely to happen before the end of this year's playoffs. Oakley has said in interviews that he is still unhappy with how he has been treated by team leadership.

New York plays the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.