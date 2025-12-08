The Denver Broncos are riding the kind of momentum, they have been longing for and their star quarterback Bo Nix is at the center of it again.

Denver’s 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday not only pushed the Broncos to 11-2, but also extended their NFL winning streak to 10 straight games. After the game, Nix reflected on his performance and on the aspects of his play that have surged during this run.

“I feel great. I feel like I’ve seen the field really well the last three games, just understanding where the outlets are and where the ball needs to go,” Nix said in the press conference.

The rookie added that while every game includes a few throws he’d like back, the overall direction of the offense remains strong.

“Of course, you can always say you missed one here or there, but if you’re moving forward and finding completions, that’s what matters,” Nix added. “The explosives will come. We just have to keep finding ways to push the ball down the field — while also understanding defenses are trying to stop you from doing that. It’s a balance.”

That balance was on display in Las Vegas, when Nix finished the game with 31-of-38 for 212 yards and added a rushing score, orchestrating long, methodical drives that kept the Raiders off the field.

Denver nearly doubled Las Vegas in time of possession and opened the game with a nine-minute march capped by Nix’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

The Broncos’ defense and special teams helped secure the win, especially after Raiders quarterback Geno Smith exited with hand and shoulder injuries that forced Kenny Pickett into action.

Still, at 11-2 and tied for the AFC’s top seed, Denver is positioned to challenge Kansas City’s long hold on the division. With Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) up next, Nix will get another chance to prove that his poise and efficiency can hold up against a stronger opponent.