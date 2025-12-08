The Knicks extended their dominance at Madison Square Garden Sunday night, but the win wasn’t the only headline. OG Anunoby delivered a rare five-word, deadpan mic drop after a heated moment with Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. Late in the fourth quarter of New York’s 106-100 victory, emotions spiked when Anunoby drove to the rim and was blocked by rookie Anthony Black. As the rebound bounced into Desmond Bane’s hands, the Magic guard aggressively fired the ball at Anunoby’s midsection, drawing an immediate whistle and a technical foul.

The Garden erupted, Knicks players stepped toward Bane, and officials paused the game to prevent further escalation. Afterward, when asked about the exchange, Anunoby barely blinked. His full response?

“I should have caught it.”

"I should have caught it."

Five words: calm, unfazed, and dripping with the kind of confidence Knicks fans have already grown to love.

Before and after the dust-up, Anunoby continued to show why he’s become one of New York’s most valuable two-way weapons.

The forward finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting timely shots and once again anchoring the Knicks’ defensive identity.

New York improved to 16-7 overall and 13-1 at home, earning their first win over Orlando this season despite missing star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out with left calf tightness.

Jalen Brunson led the way offensively with 30 points and nine assists, while Josh Hart added 17 points and 12 rebounds in another high-energy, glue-guy effort. Mikal Bridges contributed across the board with 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The Magic, now 14-10, were dealt an early blow when Franz Wagner exited in the first quarter with a lower left leg injury. Desmond Bane posted 16 points, but the offense sputtered late under New York’s pressure.

The Knicks and Magic already had tension simmering from previous matchups this season. Sunday’s exchange, and Anunoby’s quietly savage response, may have just poured gasoline on it.

When told fans were calling it the quote of the season, Anunoby shrugged:

“I don’t care. We won.”