A sound strategy for any NHL team rostering a young prospect is to allow them to represent their country at the World Junior Championship over the holidays. Team Canada could nearly roster an entire team from the league this year with all the young stars, but two players from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke, have everyone's attention.

If the NHL team isn't contending for a playoff spot that season, or the young prospect isn't getting as many minutes, playing in that prestigious tournament is a great chance to play some meaningful hockey. It's why, when a report on Sunday said Kindel was going to get a release to play, via Cam Robinson, it surprised some people who have been watching him start to become one of the Penguins' most reliable forwards.

Penguins' reporter Josh Yohe threw some cold water on the report on Sunday evening, via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Contrary to what you may have seen today, Ben Kindel won't be playing in World Junior tourney,” Yohe reported. “He's in Pittsburgh to stay. I would expect Harrison Brunicke to play for Team Canada.”

Kindel has just seven goals and three assists this season, but he plays around 17 minutes per game most nights. He also plays on the first powerplay unit and has been killing more and more penalties. The Penguins, who currently sit in a playoff spot, would have a massive hole to fill if Kindel left the team for three weeks.

Brunicke is a different case. He played just nine games for the Penguins this season and recently went to the AHL for a five-game conditioning stint due to his reduced playing time in the NHL. The rule allowing NHLers to play in the World Junior tournament is meant for players like Harrison Brunicke.