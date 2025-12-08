The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos 24-17 on Sunday, falling to 2-11 on the season. A late Kenny Pickett touchdown drive cut the Denver lead to ten points, but Vegas was not done there. The Raiders benefited from a penalty and kicked a last-second field goal, leading many to question the officials and Pete Carroll. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was one of many furious over the bad gambling beat. Las Vegas was a 7.5-point underdog at most sportsbooks.

THIS FLAG NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED. THAT IS THE MOST RANDOM BOGUS PHANTOM FLAG OF ALL TIME. THAT REF NEEDS HIS FINANCIAL RECORDS AND HIS CELL PHONE SEIZED. HE HAD TO BE ON THE TAKE. IVE NEVER SEE. ANYTHING LIKE IT. #nflrigged pic.twitter.com/MLxXKPlKvB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The penalty Portnoy refers to is a delay of game foul called against the Broncos with five seconds to go. After Tyler Lockett pulled in a catch, Denver defender Brandon Jones touched him down. In the process, he tried to rip the ball away from Lockett after the whistle blew. That was called a delay of game, which stopped the clock. The Raiders had no timeouts left.

The Raiders then, with five seconds left, lined up for a Daniel Carlson field goal. He made the kick, cutting the deficit to seven. That flipped the line from an easy Denver win to a narrow Vegas victory. While it is easy enough to say that Vegas just finished through the line and played all 60 minutes, the penalty makes it particularly infuriating.

In October, NBA player Terry Rozier and coach Chauncey Billups were arrested in connection with gambling on games. That has put everyone on notice, despite there being no way for casual fans to find proof. Portnoy, and others who lost on the spread, think they have something on the Raiders here.