The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to win their second straight game when they take on New York Jets in Week 13. However, that'll be much more difficult without their top receiver on the field.

Drake London has officially been ruled out for the contest, via Miles Garrett of Fox 5 Atlanta. He is battling through a PCL sprain.

Atlanta's decision is not surprising considering London didn't practice all week. The Falcons will continue to monitor his knee before making the decision on when he will return. But there is no guarantee that'll come as early as Week 14.

In the nine games London has started in 2025, London has made 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the Falcons in all three categories, making his loss even more brutal come Week 13.

While the Jets may be 2-9, pass defense has been one of their strengths. They enter Week 13 ranked 10th in pass defense, allowing 193.7 yards per game. New York did trade away Sauce Gardner at the deadline, which will make things a bit easier. However, the Falcons cannot underestimate their upcoming opponents.

Especially with the amount of turnover Atlanta has already gone through. Starting quarterback Michael Penix is out for the year with a knee injury. While backup Kirk Cousins has plenty of experience, his performance has come with mixed results.

At 4-7, it would take quite the effort to get back into the playoff mix. For now, they're just worried about their matchup against the Jets. Preparation and execution will be much different with London officially out.