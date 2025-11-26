The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an illness, while All-Star Jalen Williams remains out, recovering from wrist surgery. Here's everything we know about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status vs. Timberwolves

Given that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable on the injury report due to an illness, it's difficult to gauge how he will feel hours before tip-off. However, Gilgeous-Alexander was present during the Thunder's morning shootaround, which is a good sign. While Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams are fixtures on the injury report in 2025-26, Kenrich was removed from the Thunder's injury report for the first time this season.

This should be a big-time matchup in a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Thunder and the Timberwolves. Coming off a two-game skid against the Suns and the Kings, the Timberwolves will finish their three-game road trip against the defending champions at the Paycom Center, yearning for a win. And the Thunder could be without the league's reigning MVP for the first time this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber campaign, averaging 32.2 points on 54.3/41.2/89.8 percent splits, 6.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He's led the Thunder to the NBA's best record — 17-1 — without his Williams and Lu Dort, who's missed six games.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on 13-of-18 attempts, including 2-for-3 from deep, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in the Thunder's 122-95 win against the Blazers. He also did it in three quarters amid a fourth-quarter blowout. The Thunder improved its dominant league-leading 17-1 record.

Timberwolves injury report

Enrique Freeman — Available — Face; Face Mask injury

Rocco Zikarsky — Out — G League – Two-Way

Thunder injury report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Questionable — Illness

Brooks Barnhizer — Probable — G League – Two-Way

Branden Carlson — Probable — G League – Two-Way

Aaron Wiggins — Out — Left adductor; strain

Jalen Williams — OUT — Right wrist surgery

Chris Youngblood — Probable — G League – Two-Way