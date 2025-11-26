The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without the reigning MVP in their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the NBA Cup, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was included in the team's injury report.

If Gilgeous-Alexander sits out, the Thunder will have to dig a little deeper in battling the Timberwolves at Paycom Center, especially with Anthony Edwards starting to get hot.

The 27-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as questionable due to an illness.

He is averaging 32.2 points, which is third-best in the league, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. He is shooting a career-high 54.3% from the field, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Thunder are on a nine-game winning streak, averaging 122.6 points on close to 50% shooting from the floor in their last 10 games, while holding opponents to only 102.7 points. They have the best record in the league at 17-1, including 8-0 at home.

Aside from SGA, also included in Oklahoma City's injury report are Jalen Williams (wrist), Aaron Wiggins (thigh), Kenrich Williams (knee), Nikola Topic (groin), and Thomas Sorber (knee). All of them were listed as out.

Meanwhile, Brooks Barnhizer, Branden Carlson, and Chris Youngblood, who are all on a two-way contract, were listed as probable.

The Thunder have enough talent even if Gilgeous-Alexander misses the game versus the Timberwolves, with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, and Ajay Mitchell having the ability to score and Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace taking care of the defense.

It's the first meeting between OKC and Minnesota since they tussled in the conference finals last season.