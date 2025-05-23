Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially the 2025 NBA MVP award winner, and he certainly played like it in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals clash. He put up 38 points on 12-21 shooting from the field and, as per usual, was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Nonetheless, his play style hasn't exactly endeared himself to many fans, and the Timberwolves, particularly Jaden McDaniels, appear to be at the end of their rope when it comes to dealing with the Thunder star.

With the game getting away from the Timberwolves in the middle of the fourth quarter, McDaniels, who's been given the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Thunder star, simply decided to shove Gilgeous-Alexander after the 2025 NBA MVP kept on grabbing him in his continuous attempts to draw fouls.

Jaden McDaniels two-hand shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 😳 He was assessed a flagrant 1.pic.twitter.com/icUnigb8KU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 23, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander can get underneath the skin of his opponents by goading them into frustration fouls, and this was the last play the Timberwolves needed out of McDaniels as they tried to pull off a very unlikely comeback. McDaniels ended up being whistled for a flagrant foul penalty one, giving the Thunder two free throws and the possession to rub even more salt into their wounds.

While McDaniels' response was inexcusable, fans understood where the Timberwolves forward was coming from as the Thunder star was back to his usual tricks.

“He tired of that dumb s**t 😂,” X user @StillCantGuardE wrote.

“He pulled a Jeff Teague. He’s sick of this shit 😂😂😂,” @CallMeTPlz added.

“If this happened in the WNBA, ppl on the internet heads would literally explode from think pieces,” @RetiredDragger furthered.

“Nobody f**ks with Shai 💯. Jaden is all of us right now,” @jrett27 claimed.

Jaden McDaniels has had enough of guarding SGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/HckexB6x84 — Eh, what's up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) May 23, 2025

Thunder are putting together a two-way masterclass

This Thunder team looks like they came out of the Denver Nuggets series a different team altogether. They are more locked in on both ends of the floor, thoroughly outplaying the Timberwolves and frustrating them all the more by winning the charity stripe game.

In Game 2, the Thunder forced 14 turnovers from the Timberwolves which they then converted to 22 points. And not only did OKC win the possession battle, they were also the more efficient scoring team, shooting 50 percent from the field to make up for another bad shooting night from beyond the arc.

OKC looks pretty much in command of the series, but a lot can change especially with the series shifting to the Timberwolves' stomping grounds, Target Center.