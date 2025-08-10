One key reason why the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to hoist their first Larry O'Brien trophy this year was the play of wing Alex Caruso, whose veteran leadership and three and D skills made him a nightmare for opponents throughout the regular season and playoffs. Caruso was acquired last year during the summer from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey, and the move ended up paying dividends for Sam Presti and company.

Recently, Caruso got married, and several of his Thunder teammates were there to support him, including Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, and others (per Holmgren's social media).

The display was just another example of how tight-knit this Thunder group has become in their current run.

A huge ascension for the Thunder

Just a few years ago, the Thunder set the NBA record for the largest loss of all time with a blowout defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Article Continues Below

This year, Oklahoma City swept Memphis in the first round en route to winning the franchise's first NBA championship since moving south from Seattle and are now the blueprint teams around the league are desperately trying to copy for success in the modern era.

The Thunder are led of course by reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but their depth is what truly tortured opponents throughout the postseason, as Oklahoma City would routinely trot out lineups 10 or 11 deep in the postseason, with at least a few of those role players sure to heat up on any given night and everyone willing and able to defend at a high level.

The Thunder sure seem poised to continue this era of success for years to come, although it should be noted that the same thing was said about the last several NBA champions, none of whom made it out of the second round the ensuing year.

Still, Oklahoma City is bringing back virtually its entire core for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which will be a scary prospect for their opponents.

The Thunder's schedule for the upcoming season is slated to be announced later this week.