Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant, who played his first nine seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization before joining the Golden State Warriors, will be in attendance to watch the franchise raise its first championship banner. While Durant and the Rockets are projected to contend with the defending champion Thunder in 2025-26, they'll get first crack at the champions, but will have endure a championship ring ceremony on Opening Night.

After the Thunder famously blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the team Durant decided to join — the Warriors — in 2016, via free agency, no love's lost between him and Thunder fans. Those fans will welcome Durant with open arms at the Paycom Center on October 21, per ESPN's Shams Charania's X, formerly Twitter.

“Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA season on NBC on Oct. 21, per sources,” Charania reported. “Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers.”

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Warriors on the backend of Opening Night's doubleheader. Nine years removed from Durant's exit before winning back-to-back championship with the Warriors, All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the Thunder will celebrate its 2025 NBA title in the building Durant helped built as the first pillar to Oklahoma City's previous run to the Finals.

Then, the Seattle Sonics, the Thunder drafted a 19-year-old Durant with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Kevin Durant will be making his debut with the Rockets.

Thunder will host Victor Wembanyama, Spurs on Christmas Day

Article Continues Below
Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a three point shot in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center
Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

For the first time in seven years, the Thunder will be playing on Christmas Day, the NBA's annual slate of showcasing its elite teams. The Thunder will host the Spurs at the Paycom Center followed by the Lakers hosting the Rockets, and the Warriors hosting the Mavericks, and the Timberwolves on the road to face the Nuggets to end the association's traditional five-game schedule, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN, per sources,” Charania reported. “Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks -San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder – Houston Rockets at LA Lakers – Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors – Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets.

The up-and-coming Spurs will be a team to keep an eye on in the Western Conference in the near future, led by All-Star Victor Wembanya, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, and this year's second overall pick, Dylan Harper.

More Thunder News
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Lakers-Rockets, Warriors-Mavs highlight NBA Christmas scheduleAbdullah Imran ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center with Kobe Bryant and Lou Williams in the background
Lou Williams makes Kobe Bryant-Shai-Gilgeous Alexander comparisonJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) holds up the Larry OíBrien Championship Trophy during the Champions Opening Ceremony for the parade inside the Paycom Center.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s powerful message to hometown after NBA Finals winRichard Pereira ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (25) shoots during pregame warmups at Fiserv Forum.
Former Thunder Serge Ibaka sounds off on OKC’s dynasty potentialMiguel La Torre ·
Nike KD 6 release, Kevin Durant, Nike, Nike KD 6 PBJ, Nike KD 6 All-star
Kevin Durant’s wildest Nike KD 6 colorways are coming backDominik Zawartko ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Thunder insider shuts down Russell Westbrook reunion ideaEvan Dammarell ·