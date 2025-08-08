Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant, who played his first nine seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization before joining the Golden State Warriors, will be in attendance to watch the franchise raise its first championship banner. While Durant and the Rockets are projected to contend with the defending champion Thunder in 2025-26, they'll get first crack at the champions, but will have endure a championship ring ceremony on Opening Night.

After the Thunder famously blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the team Durant decided to join — the Warriors — in 2016, via free agency, no love's lost between him and Thunder fans. Those fans will welcome Durant with open arms at the Paycom Center on October 21, per ESPN's Shams Charania's X, formerly Twitter.

“Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA season on NBC on Oct. 21, per sources,” Charania reported. “Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers.”

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Warriors on the backend of Opening Night's doubleheader. Nine years removed from Durant's exit before winning back-to-back championship with the Warriors, All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the Thunder will celebrate its 2025 NBA title in the building Durant helped built as the first pillar to Oklahoma City's previous run to the Finals.

Then, the Seattle Sonics, the Thunder drafted a 19-year-old Durant with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Kevin Durant will be making his debut with the Rockets.

Thunder will host Victor Wembanyama, Spurs on Christmas Day

For the first time in seven years, the Thunder will be playing on Christmas Day, the NBA's annual slate of showcasing its elite teams. The Thunder will host the Spurs at the Paycom Center followed by the Lakers hosting the Rockets, and the Warriors hosting the Mavericks, and the Timberwolves on the road to face the Nuggets to end the association's traditional five-game schedule, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN, per sources,” Charania reported. “Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks -San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder – Houston Rockets at LA Lakers – Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors – Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets.

The up-and-coming Spurs will be a team to keep an eye on in the Western Conference in the near future, led by All-Star Victor Wembanya, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, and this year's second overall pick, Dylan Harper.