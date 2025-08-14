Before the champion Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers, Thunder's Lu Dort and Pacers' Andrew Nembhard and Ben Mathurin met face-to-face at this year's Globl Jam in Toronto, Canada. The three guards who faced off in the 2025 NBA Finals took the opporunity to address the fans at the annual Under-23 basketball tournament. However, Dort didn't come empty handed, he brought the Larry O'Brien trophy with him.

Dort let Nembhard and Mathurin get a firsthand look at the NBA Finals trophy in a video posted by Overtime's X, formerly Twitter.

Lu Dort pulled up to Globl Jam with the Larry O'Brien trophy. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin were both at the tournament as well.

As one of the Thunder's elite on-ball defenders, Dort helped Oklahoma City secure its first championship in franchise history while Andrew Nembhard, one of the Pacers' young up-and-coming scorers helped Indiana force Game 7 in the Finals. Nembhard averaged 11.7 points on 46.6% shooting, including 42.3% from deep in the best-of-7 series against the Thunder.

Dort averaged 8.1 points on 42.2%, including 44.7% from three, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals against the Pacers.

Thunder, Pacers Canadien players make NBA Finals history

Thunder's Lu Dort and Pacers' Andrew Nembhard were two of four Canadien players to make NBA Finals history in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Between Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers' Ben Mathurin, Canada was well-represented in June's best-of-7 series.

All four Canadien basketball players combined for nearly 75 points in the series opener, per Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“SGA, Dort, Nembhard & Mathurin combined to score 72 points in Game 1, the most Canadian players have combined to score in any playoff game in NBA history.”

After earning Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Larry O'Brien trophy back to his hometown of Hamilton where Mayor Andrea Horwath honored SGA with the key to the city. Horwath also revealed a street will be named after Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Growing up as I traveled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario. Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn't shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

The Thunder will look to defend the NBA title in 2025-26.