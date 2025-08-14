Before the champion Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers, Thunder's Lu Dort and Pacers' Andrew Nembhard and Ben Mathurin met face-to-face at this year's Globl Jam in Toronto, Canada. The three guards who faced off in the 2025 NBA Finals took the opporunity to address the fans at the annual Under-23 basketball tournament. However, Dort didn't come empty handed, he brought the Larry O'Brien trophy with him.

Dort let Nembhard and Mathurin get a firsthand look at the NBA Finals trophy in a video posted by Overtime's X, formerly Twitter.

As one of the Thunder's elite on-ball defenders, Dort helped Oklahoma City secure its first championship in franchise history while Andrew Nembhard, one of the Pacers' young up-and-coming scorers helped Indiana force Game 7 in the Finals. Nembhard averaged 11.7 points on 46.6% shooting, including 42.3% from deep in the best-of-7 series against the Thunder.

Dort averaged 8.1 points on 42.2%, including 44.7% from three, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals against the Pacers.

Thunder, Pacers Canadien players make NBA Finals history

Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe and Isaiah Hartenstein pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thunder's Lu Dort and Pacers' Andrew Nembhard were two of four Canadien players to make NBA Finals history in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Between Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers' Ben Mathurin, Canada was well-represented in June's best-of-7 series.

All four Canadien basketball players combined for nearly 75 points in the series opener, per Keerthika Uthayakumar.

Article Continues Below

“SGA, Dort, Nembhard & Mathurin combined to score 72 points in Game 1, the most Canadian players have combined to score in any playoff game in NBA history.”

After earning Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Larry O'Brien trophy back to his hometown of Hamilton where Mayor Andrea Horwath honored SGA with the key to the city. Horwath also revealed a street will be named after Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Growing up as I traveled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario. Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn't shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

The Thunder will look to defend the NBA title in 2025-26.

More Thunder News
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) holds up the Larry OíBrien Championship Trophy during the Champions Opening Ceremony for the parade inside the Paycom Center with Thunder regular season schedule in the background
Thunder among contenders to catch break on 2025-26 NBA scheduleJosue Pavon ·
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Jalen Brunson with NBA logo
Thunder, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers lead 2025-26 NBA national TV scheduleBrett Siegel ·
Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams with the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy in between them, and Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell with the Cavs logo behind him, and Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson with the Knicks logo behind him in the background with Bucks logo in the back
3 biggest Eastern Conference threats the Thunder will face in 2025-26Josue Pavon ·
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center
Thunder’s Jalen Williams admits to Kyrie Irving he got shots for wrist injury in playoffsJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11), center Isaiah Hartenstein (55), forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) watch the end of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center.
1 move Oklahoma City Thunder should’ve made in 2025 NBA offseasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the Larry O'Brien trophy as he celebrates with fans.
Thunder’s NBA Finals rematch vs. Pacers headlines ESPN’s Opening Week scheduleRexwell Villas ·