During his playing days, Carmelo Anthony was known as one of the coolest players in the NBA. He rarely got rattled during high-pressure moments. But he also wasn't afraid to rough it up against opponents, sometimes even bullying them to submission.

However, when Anthony gets inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, he admitted that he might look vulnerable on stage—something that he shouldn't be shy about.

It would be hard for the NBA legend not to get emotional when he wears the orange jacket. It's a rare honor that he dreamt of growing up, and finally achieving it further validates his legacy.

“(There's) a tear coming down, for sure. That's the moment. Fam, kids, people that you grew up with,” said the 41-year-old Anthony on his “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

“The speech is written.”

Anthony was born in New York but moved to West Baltimore, Maryland when he was two years old following the death of his father. He has spoken openly about the difficulties of growing up in an environment littered with poverty, crime, and drugs.

But through basketball, he found a gateway to success, garnering attention at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Eventually, he made it out of their dim neighborhood into the bright lights of the NBA.

The 10-time All-Star said making it to the Hall of Fame feels extra special when he looks back on his journey.

“You reflecting on your whole (career)—high school, college, USA Basketball—you know what I'm saying? So it's more than just the 19 years (in the NBA). You gotta go back and reflect on playing in the little league,” stressed Anthony.

He has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. He's a six-time All-NBA Team member and a one-time scoring champion. He may not have won a ring, but his contributions to the game are invaluable.

Aside from Anthony, also getting inducted into the Hall of Fame are fellow NBA great Dwight Howard, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, and WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles, among others.