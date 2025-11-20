OKLAHOMA CITY — The Denver Nuggets pushed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in their Western Conference semifinals series last year. The Nuggets featured a zone defense on half-court possessions. The Thunder saw the Sacramento Kings utilize the same approach in Wednesday’s matchup before Oklahoma City found its offensive rhythm, led by Lu Dort’s barrage of threes in the fourth quarter.

After a 113-99 win against the Kings, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed that last year’s Thunder series against the Nuggets had led to a focus on fighting through a zone defense and staying consistent.

“We saw a lot of zone, especially in the series with Denver,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, naturally, just seeing that so much, on a team that late in the season, using it as a weapon against us, kind of forced us to grow in that area. We’ve definitely taken strides and are a better team because of it. But it’s definitely something that we focus on and try to improve on a daily basis.”

The Thunder found its stride in the second quarter before taking an eight-point lead into halftime. Oklahoma City held its opponent to 19 points in the third quarter. And in a game where the Thunder went 6-of-29 from behind the 3-point arc, it finished 4-for-9 from deep in the final frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points led five Thunder players in double-digits, including Chet Holmgren (21 points), Ajay Mitchell (13 points), and Dort (14 points), who scored four threes in a second consecutive win for the 15-1 squad.

Lu Dort shares powerful insight into Thunder’s confidence

Veteran Lu Dort spoke to the Thunder’s unwavering confidence after Wednesday’s win over the Kings, explaining how it’s felt throughout the roster. For Dort, a 15-1 start to the regular season is a testament to that confidence, which has been tested throughout the first 16 games of the 2025-26 campaign, with only one loss to show amid a near-perfect start.

“We are really comfortable and confident. I feel like that comes from a lot of guys, and that’s big,” Dort said. “Whenever you go to a game and you know the whole team is confident and fearless — it’s big. And every time, in the locker room, before a game, you see that in everybody’s eyes.”

The Thunder will go for 16-1 when it faces the Jazz on Friday.