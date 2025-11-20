OKLAHOMA CITY — For Lu Dort, the Oklahoma City Thunder's unwavering confidence can be contagious from the inside a team's locker room. After Dort shot his way out of a slump in Monday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans, he helped the Thunder secure its 15th victory in 16 outings as the defending champion extended its league-best record to 15-1.

Dort revealed the significance of his team's confidence that resonates in the locker room before trinkling into matchups, where has Dort combined for eight threes in two consecutive outings, including a 113-99 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“We are really comfortable and confident. I feel like that comes from a lot of guys and that's big,” Dort said. “Whenever you go to a game and you know the whole team is confident and fearless — it's big. And every time, in the locker room, before a game, you see that in everybody's eyes.”

While the Thunder played a less-than-stellar game, it flipped a switch in the third quarter against the Kings with an eight-point lead (58-50) intact by halftime. Oklahoma City held the Kings to 19 points before the final frame, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 of game-high 33 points through three quarters.

Dort drained three of his four threes in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points. Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, and Ajay Mitchell's 13 points, six assists, and two steals led the bench.

Mark Daigneault celebrates Lu Dort's shooting in Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knows Lu Dort's confidence would shine in the form of breaking through his shooting slump to start the regular season. As a career 35.8% 3-point shooter amidst his seventh season with the Thunder, his below 28% shooting clip was bound to improve and it has in a significant way, this week.

After Wednesday's win, Daigneault commended Dort's impact against the Kings.

“He's got a confidence that kind of transcends the circumstance of a game,” Daigneault said. “He'll step in and make a big shot at the most unpredictable time. Tonight was a good example. He made big shots tonight when it felt like we really needed it.”

The Thunder will face the Jazz on the road on Friday.