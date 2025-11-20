Sixteen games into the 2025-26 season isn't too early for Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein's All-Star campaign for Chet Holmgren. Holmgren is enjoying the fruits of his offseason workouts this season, which have prompted Hartenstein, Chet's running mate in the frontcourt, to campaign for his teammate's potential All-Star selection.

Captioned with a message that reads, “God forbid a white boy get a lil motion,” Hartenstein posted an old picture of Holmgren in street clothes with the words “All-Star” across his face to his 24-hour story on Instagram.

Holmgren, who played in 32 regular-season games last season, has never put together an All-Star campaign. His season-ending foot injury forced him to miss his entire rookie season before the 2023-24 season, which was Chet's first full 82-game regular season.

Averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, Holmgren is on pace to earn his first All-Star selection. And has the public support from Hartenstein, who's campaigning for his teammate three months in advance. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 113-99 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Holmgren's 21 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks helped the Thunder secure its 15th win of the season, as Oklahoma City improved its NBA-best record to 15-1.

Chet Holmgren's offseason approach before Thunder campaign

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren revealed that this past summer was the hardest he's ever worked during any offseason in the NBA. Holmgren's a big part of the Thunder's electric 15-1 start to the regular season. He's made his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

Holmgren recently reflected on his NBA career, which led him to his first championship, but didn't deter the 7-footer from slowing down over the summer.

“A lot of times I think back to that year where I was hurt before I played a single basketball game in the NBA, and I worked just as hard that summer as I did this summer,” Holmgren said. “Obviously, this summer was longer, but I feel like I’ve learned how to get better now. I know what I need to get better at. Before, I was just working hard because I wanted to work hard, and it’s just kind of what I do, and I love to play basketball every day.

“But going through a long playoff stretch and winning the Finals, you really get the best shots up to seven times in a row against really good teams. And that teaches you what you have to work on. I feel like I did a great job this summer of taking that, along with what I do every summer, work on my body, work on my overall game, but I feel like I’m learning how to work smart, alongside work hard.”

Holmgren and the Thunder will face the Jazz on Friday.