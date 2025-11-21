OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell named three teammates who influenced his breakout season, he addressed an old picture, while explaining Russell Westbrook's impact on him as a kid. A picture of Mitchell in a Kevin Durant Thunder jersey as a kid resurfaced on social media amid Ajay's impressive season.

After playing against Westbrook, a former Thunder All-Star, Mitchell reacted to the old picture before a reporter asked if Russell was a player Ajay looked up to as a kid.

“For sure,” Mitchell replied. “That picture was crazy, by the way. For me, when I got drafted and I saw that picture, I was like, that's a sign. But, Russ, obviously, is a great player, the way he competes every single night, and the way he did with OKC, I think, obviously, for me, it was a motto. He's a great player. It's always fun to be able to play against guys like that.”

"That picture was crazy… when I got drafted and I saw that picture, I was like that's a sign." Ajay Mitchell on the viral photo of him wearing an OKC jersey and why Russell Westbrook is a role model to him. pic.twitter.com/k0qe0HRUNG — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2025

Mitchell's 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 free throws led the Thunder's bench production. Much like Russell Westbrook did in his heyday, Ajay also finished with six assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Mitchell continues to be a spark plug for coach Mark Daigneault. Starting in place of an injured Lu Dort, he has stepped in as a facilitator who defends at a high level for the Thunder.

He's also blossomed as a secondary scorer who's recorded at least four 20+ point performances, including a 26-point career high in a 141-135 double-overtime win against the Indiana Pacers, in one month.

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell's hot start changes teams' approach

Thunder second-year guard Ajay Mitchell's hot start changed opposing teams' approach to defending him, according to coach Mark Daigneault. From being added to the scouting report to being game-planned for, Mitchell has changed how teams defend the Thunder.

After Wednesday's 113-99 win against the Kings, Mitchell reacted to Daigneault's take on how opposing teams defend Mitchell and the Thunder.

“Obviously, the game plan one is a big one, and I think it's really good for me,” Mitchell said. “It gives me opportunities to figure out some different ways to impact the game. I'm really happy that it's changing. It gives me the opportunity to learn and keep growing as a player.”

The Thunder will go for 16-1 when it faces the Jazz on Friday.