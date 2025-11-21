Oklahoma City Thunder's Branden Carlson, who was once cut from his high school basketball team in South Jordan, Utah, has come a long way to become an NBA champion, as the undrafted center will face the Utah Jazz on Friday. Ahead of the NBA Cup matchup, in which the Thunder will look to improve its 15-1 record, Carlson explained the significance of playing in Utah.

For Carlson, it's good to be home where the Thunder will face the Jazz in front of Branden's friends and family.

“It's super special. The fact that I'm even here is a huge blessing, and I couldn't have done it without my family, my parents, especially, doing what they did for me,” Carlson said. “So, to be able to play in this building tonight and just being back home is always a lot of fun. Basically, you have a lot of support.”

While being back home brings back many memories, Carlson had trouble pinpointing ones that mean the most. However, it's all a collective feeling of nostalgia.

“Too many to really name. You go through the adversity of getting cut from high school to injuries to hard teammates to all this,” Carlson added. “There's a lot of things you can put into it. But I think a lot of it just comes down to the people you surround yourself with — what they can do to help you and put you in the best position, and what you do with that.”

Thunder's Branden Carlson returns home to face the Jazz

Thunder center Branden Carlson agreed to a two-way contract ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Carlson, who latched onto the Thunder's roster last season amid injuries to starters Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, spent most of the season with the Oklahoma City Blue, OKC's G League affiliate.

After Holmgren and Hartenstein's respective returns from injuries, Carlson signed two 10-day contracts before eventually staying with the Thunder organization on a two-way deal. He earned a championship last season and is happy to be back in the state that raised him through high school and college, where Carlson attended the University of Utah.

“It never gets old,” Carlson said, regarding his return to Utah. “I think it's always fun to come back here. Growing up and going to games in this building and being able to play on this court is always a lot of fun. I have a lot of friends and family who come to the games. So, we get some pretty good cheers for OKC here.”

The Thunder will look to extend its seven-game winning streak on Friday.