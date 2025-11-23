The Portland Trail Blazers recently picked up a nice road win over the Golden State Warriors, helping shake off some of the bad vibes of their recent losing ways. The Blazers now sit at 7-9 on the young 2025-26 season, about where most pundits thought they would be at this juncture of the campaign.

Up next for the Blazers is a tough road game against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Blazers' injury report on Sunday afternoon ahead of that matchup was not exactly encouraging.

Shaedon Sharpe, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, and Blake Wesley will all remain out with their respective injuries that have sidelined them recently. Meanwhile, big men Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III are both questionable for the matchup.

For the Thunder, Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams will both remain out of the lineup.

Article Continues Below

Overall, this game will be a very difficult matchup for the Blazers regardless of who is able to play, but it will be made even tougher if both Clingan and Williams III are both unable to go. The Thunder have been absolutely dominant so far this season, currently sitting at 16-1.

It should be noted, however, that the one loss they suffered did occur at the hands of the Blazers earlier this month, with Portland coming back from down 20 points to knock off Oklahoma City in stunning fashion.

In any case, the Blazers and Thunder are set to tip things off at 7:00 pm ET from Oklahoma City on Sunday evening.