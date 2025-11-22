Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder erased an 18-point deficit to win by 32 points in a 144-112 blowout against the Utah Jazz. In a game where the Thunder bench produced 71 points, which is the second most in franchise history, Daigneault highlighted four players who led the second unit.

Without Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City's muscule off the bench, Daigneault believes the Thunder wouldn't have been able to pull off the comeback win.

“We saw the distance between the way a team can play against us when our pressure and physicality isn't there, and when it is. I thought we really flipped a switch on that end of the floor, and that changed the tone of the game,” Daigneault said. “The game's kind of rocky in the first quarter, and it's hard to get a grip on it.

“And I thought J-Will, I-Joe, Caruso, Ajay — those guys came into the game and elevated the tone, and got the game back into a stable spot, which allowed us to just build through the rest of the game. I thought those were two very key things tonight.”

Jaylin Williams drained a career-high five threes, as he and Isaiah Joe combined for 9-of-12 from deep. Alex Caruso added 11 points, three assists, and one steal, and Ajay Mitchell finished with a dozen points, four assists, and two steals.

“J-Will, I-Joe, and Caruso; those guys specifically, I thought really gave us huge lifts at different times,” Daigneault added. “In the first quarter, late in the first, and then, in the third quarter. Then, the group to start the second did a really good job of cutting into the lead after we got things under control. But that game can go a lot differently if we don't get the tone turned, and if we don't get the contributions from those guys.”

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder improved its league-leading record to 16-1 and 2-0 in NBA Cup play.

Thunder's bench combined for 71 points in win vs. Jazz

The Thunder's 71 points from the bench made franchise history in an 18-point comeback win against the Jazz on the road. Branden Carlson enjoyed his homecoming against the Jazz. He scored seven points in nine minutes as the Thunder's second unit continued to dominate amid a 20+ point lead in a 34-point fourth quarter.

Eight Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points and eight assists. Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points, seven assists) and Chet Holmgren (11 points, two steals) combined for 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

The Thunder will return home to face the Trail Blazers on Sunday.