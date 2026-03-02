The marquee meeting between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets on Friday came to a head in the fourth quarter when Lu Dort and Nikola Jokic got into a physical altercation.

Dort was ejected for his hard foul, while Jokic and Jaylin Williams, who joined the fracas, were each called for a technical foul. The Thunder beat the Nuggets in overtime, 127-121.

A day later, Williams shared on Instagram a series of pictures from the contest, including one of him being held back by his coaches. He captioned the post with, “Yeah, okay.”

He was quickly mocked by fans of the Nuggets.

“Imagine Nikola Jokic running to Instagram to post after a fight in a game,” said @NuggetsLead, adding a screenshot of Williams' post.

"Imagine Nikola Jokic running to Instagram to post after a fight in a game," said @NuggetsLead, adding a screenshot of Williams' post.

“Jokic would never. So corny,” echoed @JB_DenverSports.

“That’s the biggest moment in his career,” stated @DDelgado38697.

“Jokic by first-round KO,” wrote @ashebabes, adding a picture of Jokic that swiftly became a meme.

"Jokic by first round KO," wrote @ashebabes, adding a picture of Jokic that swiftly became a meme.

“They’re just a bunch of unlikeable guys, that Thunder team,” posted @cammart32.

“And they are all reposting it, genuinely so corny,” observed @Ballknower240.

Williams had a strong game against the Nuggets, tallying 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including two three-pointers, five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes off the bench. He also helped limit Jokic to 9-of-25 shooting.

The three-time MVP ended with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Thunder, who are looking to defend their title, have won the first two faceoffs against the Nuggets this season. They will meet again on March 9 and April 10.

Following their heated squabble, a bitter rivalry could be forming, especially with Oklahoma City booting out Denver in the second round of the playoffs last season.