Texas Tech will carry the Big 12 on its back to close December. The upcoming College Football Playoff features the Red Raiders as the lone conference representative. Meanwhile, where does BYU and Utah land in the final Big 12 power rankings?

1. Texas Tech (-)

Patrick Mahomes is energized to see history made in Lubbock. TTU finally has a Big 12 title — and can now pursue the school's first-ever national championship.

2. BYU (-)

BYU would've gotten in if the CFP expanded past the 12-team format (even with the Notre Dame conversation). The Cougars even trolled Kirk Herbstreit for his conference game comments. But the future is bright with Bear Bachmeier at the helm, plus Kalani Sitake returning.

3. Utah (-)

The Utes closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Regardless of Las Vegas Bowl outcome, Utah will ignite top 25 conversations for 2026.

4. Houston (+2)

The Cougars are another trending up, with Willie Fritz improving the win total by five victories. UH is another likely to hear national ranking chatter.

5. Arizona (-)

Brent Brennan heard his name linked to his alma mater UCLA before Bob Chesney took the gig. But season three in Tucson will come with big expectations after the 9-3 campaign.

6. Arizona State (-2)

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is an expected loss to the NFL Draft. But quarterback Sam Leavitt had the more polarizing end of 2025 in Tempe.

7. Iowa State (+1)

The Cyclones will adjust to life without Matt Campbell for the first time in 10 years. Jimmy Rogers now makes the jump from Washington State to the Big 12.

8. Kansas State (+1)

Like ISU, Kansas State is dealing with a coaching change. Except Collin Klein takes over his alma mater.

9. TCU (+1)

The Horned Frogs took down nationally ranked Houston then blew out previously ranked Cincinnati to close '25. Now TCU can aim to pull off one more top 25 upset — against USC in the Alamo Bowl.

10. Cincinnati (-3)

The Bearcats became schizophrenic: Lost season opener, won seven straight, but fell in their last four games. Cincy still gets Navy in the Liberty Bowl.

11. Baylor (-)

Dave Aranda earns another campaign despite the three-game slide to end the season. But he must fix his area of expertise defense to last another year in Waco.

12. Kansas (-)

The Jayhawks, like Baylor, fell apart in their final three games. Lance Leipold became convinced for the future, though, thanks to new facilities helping with recruiting.

13. UCF (-)

The Knights somehow entered the bowl picture after finishing 5-7. But Notre Dame skipping on a December game had a lot to do with UCF earning bowl phone calls.

14. West Virginia (-)

Rich Rodriguez gets this offseason to fully get reacclimated with his past digs at Morgantown. But he's already losing talent to the transfer portal.

15. Colorado (-)

Deion Sanders will trust Brennan Marion to finally erase the offensive woes in Boulder. This offensive coordinator will dictate the direction Colorado goes in moving forward with “Coach Prime.”

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Eric Morris brings his explosive offense from Denton, Texas to Stillwater. Now comes owning the transfer portal to rebuild a once proud program that fell to 1-11.