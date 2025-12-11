Bowl games are in an interesting place in college football, and it is harder than ever before to predict which teams will win the prestigious matchups. Obviously, making the College Football Playoff is priority number one for teams around the nation, but only 12 teams get in. Furthermore, a lot of bowl teams don't have rosters and coaching staffs that are reminiscent of what they had in the regular season, as players opt out for the NFL Draft or to join new teams through the transfer portal. Lots of coaches have already left their old teams, too, and this year, some programs have opted out of playing in bowl games all together. Notre Dame was the most notable culprit to do that, as their eyes were set just on the College Football Playoff and nothing else.

So, when are the 36 non-College Football Playoff bowl games, and who will come out on top in each matchup?

Saturday, Dec. 13 games

Cricket Celebration Bowl, South Carolina State over Prairie View A&M

South Carolina State has become a staple of the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The team is entering the game for the third time in five years, and their experience will be enough to reign triumphant over Prairie View A&M.

Bucked Up LA Bowl, Washington over Boise State

In recent years, Washington has lost Kalen DeBoer, and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty moved on to the NFL. Both teams have remained strong programs, with the Broncos once again winning the Mountain West. It is Washington who will come out on top in the Bucked Up LA Bowl, though.

Tuesday, Dec. 16 game

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, Jacksonville State over Troy

Jacksonville State's Cam Cook led the nation in rushing yards (1,659). The Gamecocks will force-feed their ball carrier, and it will lead to victory over Troy.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 games

StaffDNA Cure Bowl, South Florida over Old Dominion

Old Dominion put a lot of points on the board this season, but they will be without quarterback Colton Joseph, who entered the transfer portal. That loss is enough to give South Florida the win, even though they lost a key contributor as well in head coach Alex Golesh.

Ventures Bowl, Louisiana over Delaware

After a lull in the middle of the season, Louisiana has been red hot as of recent. They will ride their momentum to a Ventures Bowl victory over Delaware.

Thursday, Dec. 18 games

XBox Bowl, Missouri State over Arkansas State

Missouri State is in their first season as an FBS program. That factor has motivated the squad all season long, and it will be enough to secure their first bowl game victory as well. Arkansas State will stick with their XBox Bowl opponent, but Missouri State will win a close one in the end.

Friday, Dec. 19 games

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine, Western Michigan over Kennesaw State

Both Western Michigan and Kennesaw State won their respective conference championship games. Neither program wants to end their season on a loss, so intensity will be ramped up in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Expect Western Michigan and their elite defense to come out on top, though.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, NC State over Memphis

NC State and Memphis are on very different trajectories. NC State got hot at the end of the season, whereas Memphis collapsed late and lost their head coach. Expect nothing to change here and for the Wolfpack to run through the Tigers.

Monday, Dec. 22 games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Washington State over Utah State

Utah State and Washington State will eventually be Pac-12 foes, so this Famous Idaho Potato Bowl could kick off a new rivalry. Washington State will give Utah State a warm welcome by beating the Aggies handily.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 games

Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans, Louisville over Toledo

Toledo secured a shocking underdog win in their bowl game last year, but lightning won't strike twice, and Louisville will get the better of them in Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans. It won't be a blowout, though, as Toledo has one of the best defenses in the nation.

New Orleans Bowl, Western Kentucky over Southern Miss

Charles Huff came to Southern Miss and improved the Golden Eagles from winning one game to playing in the New Orleans Bowl. Unfortunately, Huff's stint was brief, as he will now be coaching Memphis. The uncertainty going forward could lead to a dominant win by Western Kentucky.

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, UNLV over Ohio

It is unclear why Brian Smith is on leave. Unlike a number of teams on this list, Ohio didn't lose their coach to a new job, but the drama surrounding their leadership will put a cloud on their bowl game appearance, nonetheless. UNLV will win the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 games

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl, Hawaii over California

Nick Rolovich, the interim head coach of Cal, used to coach Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors have a significant home-field advantage in this bowl game, and it will result in a win. Hawaii also has arguably the best kicker in the nation in Kansei Matsuzawa.

Friday, Dec. 26 games

GameAbove Sports Bowl, Northwestern over Central Michigan

Excluding College Football Playoff games, the GameAbove Sports Bowl has the second-biggest spread discrepancy among all bowl games. Las Vegas oddsmakers tend to know what they are doing, and Northwestern should trample Central Michigan. The Chippewas were disastrous against Power Four teams this year.

Rate Bowl, Minnesota over New Mexico

Minnesota and their coach, PJ Fleck, always turn things up a notch during bowl season. That shouldn't change this year, although New Mexico will certainly give the Golden Gophers a run for their money.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, UTSA over Florida International

UTSA has a win over Tulane, a team that is playing in the College Football Playoff. This should be a high-scoring affair, but UTSA's big-win experience will pay dividends and help them come out on top over Florida International.

Saturday, Dec. 27 games

Go Bowling Military Bowl, Pitt over East Carolina

East Carolina struggles to produce on third down, and Pittsburgh has one of the best third-down defenses in the NFL. That will be the difference in the Go Bowling Military Bowl and will be what elevates Pitt to victory.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Clemson over Penn State

Clemson and Penn State both came into the season with College Football Playoff ambitions. Neither team performed as expected, but both teams finished strong and have rosters loaded with talent. Whoever has fewer opt-outs may win the game, but for now, Clemson should be favored because of all of the weapons they have on defense.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Army over UConn

UConn's defense gives up a lot of yards, both in the passing and running game. They also lost their head coach, Jim Mora, to Colorado State. Army has a scheme in place that works. Perhaps they will get some momentum coming off the Army vs. Navy game.

Pop-Tarts Bowl, BYU over Georgia Tech

For a while, Georgia Tech looked like one of the best teams in the nation and a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff. They faded late, and their recent struggles will continue into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. BYU plays hard-nosed football, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game victory.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, Fresno State over Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) won 43-17 in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl last season. Beating Fresno State won't come as easy as their blowout victory over Colorado State, though. Fresno State pulls off this one.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl, North Texas over SDSU

North Texas had one of the best passing offenses in the nation this year. The Mean Green averaged the second-most air yards per game this season (340.2), so as long as Drew Mestemaker is still slinging the rock, North Texas will come out on top over SDSU in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. SDSU's defense is elite and should slow North Texas down some, but the Mean Green are just too high-octane.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Virginia over Missouri

A historically bad team, Virginia has never before won 11 games. They may have missed out on the College Football Playoff, but a chance to win the most games in program history has to be a motivating factor for the Cavaliers. Missouri won't be a pushover, but Virginia should win the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Kinder's Texas Bowl, LSU over Houston

The biggest news surrounding LSU football is the fact that Lane Kiffin will be coaching the team starting next season. Although he won't be at the helm during the Kinder's Texas Bowl, the new era will be kicked off with a win over Houston.

Monday, Dec. 29 games

JLAB Birmingham Bowl, App State over Georgia Southern

App State and Georgia Southern were playing in close games all season long, including when they played each other earlier in the season. Georgia Southern won that game 25-23. This will be another close game, but this time, the Mountaineers will narrowly pull out the victory.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 games

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech over Coastal Carolina

Louisiana Tech will be playing in a pseudo-home game, and Coastal Carolina fired their coach. Louisiana Tech should pull this one off.

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, Tennessee over Illinois

Tennessee vs. Illinois' Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl matchup should be a high-scoring affair. Tennessee scored 40.8 points per game, which ranked seventh in the nation. The Volunteers will outgun the Fighting Illini.

Valero Alamo Bowl, USC over TCU

Lincoln Riley and USC are bringing in an elite class of recruits, and they should have the talent to make the College Football Playoff next year. A bowl game win over TCU would help jumpstart their winning ways.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 games

ReliaQuest Bowl, Vanderbilt over Iowa

Vanderbilt didn't get into the College Football Playoff as they had hoped, but Diego Pavia helped transform the program. A statement win in the ReliaQuest Bowl would continue to push the Commodores program in the right direction.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Duke over Arizona State

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is primed to be one of the top players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. The receiver is expected to skip the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, though. That is a tough blow for Arizona State, and it will lead to them losing the battle of the Devils.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Texas over Michigan

Michigan just fired Sherrone Moore. Texas' Arch Manning had somewhat of an up-and-down first full season as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns, but the Cheez-It Bowl could be his true coming-out party.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Utah over Nebraska

Nebraska's backfield this season was elite. Emmett Johnson was third in the nation in rushing yards at the running back position, and Dylan Raiola has flashed greatness at quarterback. However, Johnson is off to the NFL, and rumors suggest that Raiola could be on the move, especially now that his uncle and offensive line coach was fired. The state of flux and uncertainty will be too much to overcome, and Utah will win the Las Vegas Bowl.

Friday, Jan. 2 games

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Texas State over Rice

Texas State ranks seventh in passing yards per game (476). Rice allows 401 passing yards per game. Rice only got into a bowl game because of opt-outs, but Texas State could be in line to explode to a big stat line.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Navy over Cincinnati

Navy will be playing in the Army vs. Navy game, so the team will have a little less rust than the other bowl teams not playing until Jan. 2. They also have an in-game path to beating Cincinnati. The Bearcats struggle against the run, and Navy has a great rushing quarterback.

Duke's Mayo Bowl, Wake Forest over Mississippi State

While Mississippi State is just a 5-7 team who is playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl because of bowl game denials, they have the offensive firepower to stick with anybody. Even so, Wake Forest has too much talent not to close their season out on a high note.

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl, Arizona over SMU

The Arizona vs. SMU matchup could go either way, and the Trust and Will Holiday Bowl seems likely to come down to the wire. Expect a close game in which Arizona comes out on top.